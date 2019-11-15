Investors Who Bought Industria de Diseño Textil (BME:ITX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 23%

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (BME:ITX) share price is up 23% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around -9.0% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 10% , including dividends .

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Industria de Diseño Textil achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 8.8% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 4.2% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Industria de Diseño Textil's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Industria de Diseño Textil the TSR over the last 5 years was 35%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Industria de Diseño Textil has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 10% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 6.2% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

