Investors Who Bought Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 12%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 24% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 12% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Industrial Logistics Properties Trust reported an EPS drop of 30% for the last year. The share price fall of 12% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, it has a TSR of -4.3% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shareholders are down 4.3% for the year (even including dividends) , even worse than the market loss of 0.8%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 22% decline. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Industrial Logistics Properties Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

