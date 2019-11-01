Investors Who Bought Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 81%

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 81%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 58% over the last twelve months. Furthermore, it's down 20% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Because Inovio Pharmaceuticals is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over five years, Inovio Pharmaceuticals grew its revenue at 9.5% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So it is unexpected to see the stock down 28% per year in the last five years. The market can be a harsh master when your company is losing money and revenue growth disappoints.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a tough year, with a total loss of 58%, against a market gain of about 12%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 28% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. If you would like to research Inovio Pharmaceuticals in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

