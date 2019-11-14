Investors Who Bought INVISIO Communications (STO:IVSO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 581%

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Just think about the savvy investors who held INVISIO Communications AB (publ) (STO:IVSO) shares for the last five years, while they gained 581%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On top of that, the share price is up 30% in about a quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 14% in the last three months.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, INVISIO Communications achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 17% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 47% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 68.06.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for INVISIO Communications the TSR over the last 5 years was 599%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that INVISIO Communications shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 62% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 48%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before spending more time on INVISIO Communications it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

