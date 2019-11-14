Investors Who Bought iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 68%

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example, after five long years the iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (CVE:ISD) share price is a whole 68% lower. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 27% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 21% in thirty days.

We don't think iSIGN Media Solutions's revenue of CA$12,300 is enough to establish significant demand. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that iSIGN Media Solutions will significantly advance the business plan before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. iSIGN Media Solutions has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

iSIGN Media Solutions had liabilities exceeding cash by CA$4.7m when it last reported in July 2019, according to our data. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But with the share price diving 20% per year, over 5 years , it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. The image below shows how iSIGN Media Solutions's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how iSIGN Media Solutions's cash levels have changed over time.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

Investors in iSIGN Media Solutions had a tough year, with a total loss of 27%, against a market gain of about 11%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 20% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.