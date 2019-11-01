Investors Who Bought Jai (NSE:JAICORPLTD) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 27%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, the Jai Corp Limited (NSE:JAICORPLTD) share price is up 27% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 21% (not including dividends).

Jai isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.





What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Jai's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Jai shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 29%, over the last 3 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 9.5% in the last year, Jai shareholders lost 15% (even including dividends) . However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You could get a better understanding of Jai's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

