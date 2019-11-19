Investors Who Bought Jaihind Projects (NSE:JAIHINDPRO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 96%

Some stocks are best avoided. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Jaihind Projects Limited (NSE:JAIHINDPRO) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 96%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 81% in the last year.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Jaihind Projects isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.





The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NSEI:JAIHINDPRO Income Statement, November 19th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 5.5% in the last year, Jaihind Projects shareholders lost 81%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 48% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

