Investors Who Bought Matinas BioPharma Holdings (NYSEMKT:MTNB) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 81%

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But really bad investments should be rare. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:MTNB), who have seen the share price tank a massive 81% over a three year period. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 47% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 75% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

With just US$89,812 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Matinas BioPharma Holdings to have proven its business plan. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Matinas BioPharma Holdings has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. We can see that they needed to raise more capital, and took that step recently despite the fact that it would have been dilutive to current holders. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Matinas BioPharma Holdings has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

When it last reported its balance sheet, Matinas BioPharma Holdings had cash in excess of all liabilities. That's not too bad but management decided to raise capital in any case to shore up the balance sheet since the company is not yet breaking even. With the share price down 42% per year, over 3 years , it seems likely that the additional cash is not out-weighing other issues on investors' minds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Matinas BioPharma Holdings's cash levels have changed over time.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

We regret to report that Matinas BioPharma Holdings shareholders are down 47% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9.8% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Matinas BioPharma Holdings (including 1 which is is a bit concerning) .