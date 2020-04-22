Investors Who Bought Mekonomen (STO:MEKO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 78%

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Mekonomen AB (publ) (STO:MEKO) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 78%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 31% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 47% in the last 90 days. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 19% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

See our latest analysis for Mekonomen

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Looking back five years, both Mekonomen's share price and EPS declined; the latter at a rate of 11% per year. This reduction in EPS is less than the 26% annual reduction in the share price. This implies that the market is more cautious about the business these days. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 6.12.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

OM:MEKO Past and Future Earnings April 22nd 2020 More

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Mekonomen's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Mekonomen's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Mekonomen's TSR, which was a 70% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Mekonomen shareholders are down 31% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 7.3%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 22% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Mekonomen you should be aware of.