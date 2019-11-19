Investors Who Bought Million Stars Holdings (HKG:8093) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 64%

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Anyone who held Million Stars Holdings Limited (HKG:8093) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 64%. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 46% in the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 32% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Because Million Stars Holdings is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Million Stars Holdings's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 50%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The share price drop of 64% is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of. Fingers crossed this is the low ebb for the stock. We have a natural aversion to companies that are losing money and shrinking revenue. But perhaps that is being too careful.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:8093 Income Statement, November 19th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Million Stars Holdings shareholders took a loss of 64%. In contrast the market gained about 1.2%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 19% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

