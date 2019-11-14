Investors Who Bought Modern Water (LON:MWG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 95%

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Imagine if you held Modern Water plc (LON:MWG) for half a decade as the share price tanked 95%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 86% over the last twelve months. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 44% in the last 90 days.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Given that Modern Water didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last half decade, Modern Water saw its revenue increase by 7.8% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. So the stock price fall of 44% per year seems pretty steep. The truth is that the growth might be below expectations, and investors are probably worried about the continual losses.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

While the broader market gained around 9.2% in the last year, Modern Water shareholders lost 86%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 44% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You could get a better understanding of Modern Water's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

