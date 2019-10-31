Investors Who Bought Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 19%

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) share price is up 19% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 11%.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Mueller Water Products achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 1.2% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 3.5% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:MWA Past and Future Earnings, October 31st 2019 More

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free interactive report on Mueller Water Products's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Mueller Water Products the TSR over the last 5 years was 27%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Mueller Water Products's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 13%. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 4.9%. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

