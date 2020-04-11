Investors Who Bought NGS Group (STO:NGS) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 73%

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But the long term shareholders of NGS Group AB (publ) (STO:NGS) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 73% drop in the share price over that period. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 35% lower in that time. Furthermore, it's down 27% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 17% in the same timeframe.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

NGS Group saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 27% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 36% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy. This increased caution is also evident in the rather low P/E ratio, which is sitting at 9.56.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between NGS Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for NGS Group shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 69%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 5.1% in the twelve months, NGS Group shareholders did even worse, losing 32%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 14% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand NGS Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - NGS Group has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

