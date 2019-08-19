Investors Who Bought Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 94%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has rebounded strongly over the last week, with the share price soaring 89%. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 94% in the last three years. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Because Novavax is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Novavax grew revenue at 22% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 62% per year, in the same time? You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:NVAX Income Statement, August 19th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Novavax shareholders are down 69% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.7%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 39% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. If you would like to research Novavax in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

