Investors Who Bought O-Net Technologies (Group) (HKG:877) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 109%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For instance, the price of O-Net Technologies (Group) Limited (HKG:877) stock is up an impressive 109% over the last five years. It's also good to see the share price up 14% over the last quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 7.7% in 90 days).

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, O-Net Technologies (Group) managed to grow its earnings per share at 39% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 16% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:877 Past and Future Earnings, November 6th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that O-Net Technologies (Group) shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 26% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 16% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Is O-Net Technologies (Group) cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

