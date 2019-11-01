Investors Who Bought Pierrel (BIT:PRL) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 76%

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Spare a thought for those who held Pierrel S.p.A. (BIT:PRL) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 76%. Unhappily, the share price slid 2.3% in the last week.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Pierrel's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Pierrel hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -74% exceeds its share price return of -76%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Pierrel shareholders gained a total return of 10% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 23% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Pierrel scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IT exchanges.

