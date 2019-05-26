Investors Who Bought Pitti Engineering (NSE:PITTIENG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 132%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. One great example is Pitti Engineering Limited (NSE:PITTIENG) which saw its share price drive 132% higher over five years. It's even up 8.9% in the last week. But this could be related to the buoyant market which is up about 4.1% in a week.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the five years of share price growth, Pitti Engineering moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NSEI:PITTIENG Past and Future Earnings, May 26th 2019 More

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Pitti Engineering's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Pitti Engineering shareholders, and that cash payout contributed to why its TSR of 141%, over the last 5 years, is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Pitti Engineering had a tough year, with a total loss of 49%, against a market gain of about 1.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 19%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Is Pitti Engineering cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

