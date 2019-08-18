Investors Who Bought Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 40%

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC) share price slid 40% over twelve months. That's well bellow the market return of 1.9%. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 19% over three years. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 16% in thirty days. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

View our latest analysis for Preformed Line Products

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Even though the Preformed Line Products share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past. It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

Given the yield is quite low, at 1.6%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. Preformed Line Products's revenue is actually up 5.6% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:PLPC Income Statement, August 18th 2019 More

Take a more thorough look at Preformed Line Products's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Preformed Line Products's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Preformed Line Products's TSR of was a loss of 39% for the year. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Preformed Line Products had a tough year, with a total loss of 39% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 1.9%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 1.6% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before spending more time on Preformed Line Products it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

We will like Preformed Line Products better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.