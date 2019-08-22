Investors Who Bought Premier Veterinary Group (LON:PVG) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 56%

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But long term Premier Veterinary Group plc (LON:PVG) shareholders have had a particularly rough ride in the last three year. Sadly for them, the share price is down 56% in that time. It's up 1.7% in the last seven days.

Premier Veterinary Group isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over three years, Premier Veterinary Group grew revenue at 22% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 24% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's nice to see that Premier Veterinary Group shareholders have gained 10% (in total) over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 24% per year over three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. You could get a better understanding of Premier Veterinary Group's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

