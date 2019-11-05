Investors Who Bought Primeline Energy Holdings (CVE:PEH) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 92%

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. For example, we sympathize with anyone who was caught holding Primeline Energy Holdings Inc. (CVE:PEH) during the five years that saw its share price drop a whopping 92%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 50% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 20% in the last three months.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Because Primeline Energy Holdings is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.





The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

TSXV:PEH Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Investors in Primeline Energy Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 50%, against a market gain of about 7.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 40% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

