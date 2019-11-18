Investors Who Bought Profile Systems & Software A.E (ATH:PROF) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 739%

Investing can be hard but the potential fo an individual stock to pay off big time inspires us. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. For example, the Profile Systems & Software A.E. (ATH:PROF) share price is up a whopping 739% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. In the last week the share price is up 2.2%.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

View our latest analysis for Profile Systems & Software A.E

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Profile Systems & Software A.E achieved compound earnings per share growth of 42% per year. In comparison, the 103% per year gain in the share price outpaces the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is feeling more optimistic on the stock, after the last few years of progress. It is quite common to see investors become enamoured with a business, after a few years of solid progress.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

ATSE:PROF Past and Future Earnings, November 18th 2019 More

It is of course excellent to see how Profile Systems & Software A.E has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Profile Systems & Software A.E's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Profile Systems & Software A.E's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Profile Systems & Software A.E's TSR of 776% for the 3 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Profile Systems & Software A.E shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 196% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 52% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Profile Systems & Software A.E scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GR exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.