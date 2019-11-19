Investors Who Bought Seshasayee Paper and Boards (NSE:SESHAPAPER) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 239%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For instance, the price of Seshasayee Paper and Boards Limited (NSE:SESHAPAPER) stock is up an impressive 239% over the last five years. We note the stock price is up 1.6% in the last seven days.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Seshasayee Paper and Boards achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 65% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 28% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 5.57 also suggests market apprehension.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NSEI:SESHAPAPER Past and Future Earnings, November 19th 2019

We know that Seshasayee Paper and Boards has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Seshasayee Paper and Boards, it has a TSR of 269% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 5.5% in the last year, Seshasayee Paper and Boards shareholders lost 18% (even including dividends) . However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 30%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Seshasayee Paper and Boards scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

