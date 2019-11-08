Investors Who Bought Shree Rama Multi-Tech (NSE:SHREERAMA) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 74%

It's nice to see the Shree Rama Multi-Tech Limited (NSE:SHREERAMA) share price up 21% in a week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 74% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround.

Given that Shree Rama Multi-Tech didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Shree Rama Multi-Tech saw its revenue grow by 1.3% per year, compound. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. But the share price crash at 36% per year does seem a bit harsh! While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. Before considering a purchase, take a look at the losses the company is racking up.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Shree Rama Multi-Tech had a tough year, with a total loss of 40%, against a market gain of about 7.8%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7.1% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

