Investors Who Bought Steed Oriental (Holdings) (HKG:8277) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 84%

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Imagine if you held Steed Oriental (Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:8277) for half a decade as the share price tanked 84%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 55% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 12% in the last three months. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 17% in the same timeframe.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Check out our latest analysis for Steed Oriental (Holdings)

Because Steed Oriental (Holdings) made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years Steed Oriental (Holdings) saw its revenue shrink by 6.9% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. If a business loses money, you want it to grow, so no surprises that the share price has dropped 31% each year in that time. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. Fear of becoming a 'bagholder' may be keeping people away from this stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SEHK:8277 Income Statement April 3rd 2020 More

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Steed Oriental (Holdings)'s earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 20% in the twelve months, Steed Oriental (Holdings) shareholders did even worse, losing 55%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 31% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Steed Oriental (Holdings) (3 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.