Investors Who Bought Surevin BPO Services (NSE:SUREVIN) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 13%

Surevin BPO Services Limited (NSE:SUREVIN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 22% in the last month. The stock is actually down over the last year. But on the bright side, its return of 13%, is better than the market, which is down 0.129367.

See our latest analysis for Surevin BPO Services

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Surevin BPO Services stole the show with its EPS rocketing, in the last year. While the business is unlikely to sustain such a high growth rate for long, it's great to see. As a result, we're surprised to see the weak share price. So it's worth taking a look at some other metrics.

Surevin BPO Services's revenue is actually up 154% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NSEI:SUREVIN Income Statement, August 26th 2019 More

If you are thinking of buying or selling Surevin BPO Services stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Having lost 13% over the year, Surevin BPO Services has generated a return within the same ballpark as the broader market. The market seemed to become more cautious in the last three months, sending the share price 15% lower. Given the proximity to this drop, we'd want to watch how the business performs for a while before we could get too enthusiastic. If you would like to research Surevin BPO Services in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

We will like Surevin BPO Services better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.