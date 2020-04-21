Investors Who Bought SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 32%

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 32% in three years, versus a market return of about 26%. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 31% in a year. It's down 49% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, SYNNEX actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 19% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Revenue is actually up 17% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating SYNNEX further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling SYNNEX stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between SYNNEX's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that SYNNEX's TSR, which was a 30% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that SYNNEX shareholders are down 30% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 0.8%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.4% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SYNNEX better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for SYNNEX you should be aware of.