Investors Who Bought Time Interconnect Technology (HKG:1729) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 23%

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Time Interconnect Technology Limited (HKG:1729) share price is up 23% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around -2.6% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. We'll need to follow Time Interconnect Technology for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year, Time Interconnect Technology actually saw its earnings per share drop 23%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

We note that the most recent dividend payment is higher than the payment a year ago, so that may have assisted the share price. It could be that the company is reaching maturity and dividend investors are buying for the yield, pushing the price up in the process. Though we must add that the revenue growth of 6.1% year on year would have helped paint a pretty picture.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Time Interconnect Technology's TSR for the last year was 31%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Time Interconnect Technology boasts a total shareholder return of 31% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . Unfortunately the share price is down 5.2% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. Before forming an opinion on Time Interconnect Technology you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.