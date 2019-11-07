Investors Who Bought TXCOM Société Anonyme (EPA:ALTXC) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 67%

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the TXCOM Société Anonyme (EPA:ALTXC) share price is 67% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 12% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 10% in the last three years.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year, TXCOM Société Anonyme actually saw its earnings per share drop 12%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

Unfortunately TXCOM Société Anonyme's fell 14% over twelve months. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between TXCOM Société Anonyme's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. TXCOM Société Anonyme hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 75% exceeds its share price return of 67%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that TXCOM Société Anonyme shareholders have gained 75% (in total) over the last year. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 7.5%. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. Before forming an opinion on TXCOM Société Anonyme you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FR exchanges.

