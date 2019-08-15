Investors Who Bought Unlimited Travel Group UTG (STO:UTG) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 55%

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Anyone who held Unlimited Travel Group UTG AB (publ) (STO:UTG) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. To wit the share price is down 55% in that time. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 51% lower than three years ago). The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 15% in the last three months.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Unlimited Travel Group UTG reported an EPS drop of 72% for the last year. The share price fall of 55% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

OM:UTG Past and Future Earnings, August 15th 2019

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Unlimited Travel Group UTG's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Unlimited Travel Group UTG's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Unlimited Travel Group UTG's TSR of was a loss of 54% for the year. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Unlimited Travel Group UTG shareholders are down 54% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 2.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5.0%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SE exchanges.

