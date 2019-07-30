Investors Who Bought Valbiotis (EPA:ALVAL) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 43%

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Valbiotis SA (EPA:ALVAL) share price slid 43% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 5.9%. Because Valbiotis hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. It's up 2.2% in the last seven days.

With just €79,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Valbiotis to have proven its business plan. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Valbiotis has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

Valbiotis had cash in excess of all liabilities of just €2.9m when it last reported (December 2018). So if it has not already moved to replenish reserves, we think the near-term chances of a capital raising event are pretty high. That probably explains why the share price is down 43% in the last year. You can see in the image below, how Valbiotis's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). The image below shows how Valbiotis's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I would feel more nervous about the company if that were so. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

While Valbiotis shareholders are down 43% for the year, the market itself is up 5.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 8.5% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

