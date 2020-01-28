Investors Who Bought Wanjia Group Holdings (HKG:401) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 95%

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Wanjia Group Holdings Limited (HKG:401) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 95%. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 65% in a year. Furthermore, it's down 18% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Because Wanjia Group Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, Wanjia Group Holdings's revenue dropped 74% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. The swift share price decline at an annual compound rate of 63%, reflects this weak fundamental performance. Never forget that loss making companies with falling revenue can and do cause losses for everyday investors. It's worth remembering that investors call buying a steeply falling share price 'catching a falling knife' because it is a dangerous pass time.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SEHK:401 Income Statement, January 28th 2020 More

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 3.2% in the last year, Wanjia Group Holdings shareholders lost 65%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 40% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Wanjia Group Holdings (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

