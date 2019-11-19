Investors Who Bought Win Hanverky Holdings (HKG:3322) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 61%

Win Hanverky Holdings Limited (HKG:3322) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 20% in the last month. But that is small recompense for the exasperating returns over three years. Tragically, the share price declined 61% in that time. So it is really good to see an improvement. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Win Hanverky Holdings saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 48% per year, over the last three years. This fall in the EPS is worse than the 27% compound annual share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have previously priced some of the drop in.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Win Hanverky Holdings's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Win Hanverky Holdings the TSR over the last 3 years was -55%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Investors in Win Hanverky Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 26% (including dividends) , against a market gain of about 0.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6.2% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

