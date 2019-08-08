Investors Who Bought Wise Talent Information Technology (HKG:6100) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 43%

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Wise Talent Information Technology Co., Ltd (HKG:6100) share price is down 43% in the last year. That's well bellow the market return of -10%. Because Wise Talent Information Technology hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 27% in the last three months. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 11% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

See our latest analysis for Wise Talent Information Technology

We don't think that Wise Talent Information Technology's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Wise Talent Information Technology grew its revenue by 49% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 43% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:6100 Income Statement, August 8th 2019 More

It is of course excellent to see how Wise Talent Information Technology has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Wise Talent Information Technology shareholders are down 43% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 10%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 27%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. If you would like to research Wise Talent Information Technology in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.