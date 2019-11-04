Investors Who Bought Yida China Holdings (HKG:3639) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 37%

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Yida China Holdings Limited (HKG:3639) shareholders, since the share price is down 37% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 21%. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 27% in a year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 10% in the last 90 days.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years that the share price fell, Yida China Holdings's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 5.0% each year. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 14% annual reduction in the share price. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. This increased caution is also evident in the rather low P/E ratio, which is sitting at 6.93.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Yida China Holdings's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Yida China Holdings shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 34%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Yida China Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 27%, against a market gain of about 2.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2.8% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Is Yida China Holdings cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

