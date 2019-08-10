Investors Who Bought Zodiac Clothing (NSE:ZODIACLOTH) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 48%

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But every investor is virtually certain to have both over-performing and under-performing stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Zodiac Clothing Company Limited (NSE:ZODIACLOTH) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 48% over a half decade. Furthermore, it's down 22% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Zodiac Clothing isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years Zodiac Clothing saw its revenue shrink by 13% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems pretty reasonable to us that the share price dipped 12% per year in that time. We doubt many shareholders are delighted with this share price performance. It is possible for businesses to bounce back but as Buffett says, 'turnarounds seldom turn'.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free interactive report on Zodiac Clothing's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

We're pleased to report that Zodiac Clothing shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 28% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 12% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

