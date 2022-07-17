Investors in Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) have unfortunately lost 29% over the last year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) share price slid 35% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 16%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Broadmark Realty Capital because we don't have a long term history to look at. Furthermore, it's down 21% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 13% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Broadmark Realty Capital had to report a 4.9% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 35% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The P/E ratio of 11.18 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Broadmark Realty Capital's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Broadmark Realty Capital the TSR over the last 1 year was -29%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We doubt Broadmark Realty Capital shareholders are happy with the loss of 29% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 16%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 21%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Broadmark Realty Capital is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

