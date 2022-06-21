Investors bruised by the stock market are crawling back to savings bonds — here’s what this once humble, now hot asset can do for you

Mitchell Glass
·6 min read
Investors bruised by the stock market are crawling back to savings bonds — here’s what this once humble, now hot asset can do for you
Investors bruised by the stock market are crawling back to savings bonds — here’s what this once humble, now hot asset can do for you

Does looking at your portfolio these days make you feel a little queasy? Don’t bother consulting WebMD: It sounds like you might be suffering from stock market whiplash.

With inflation at a 40-year high of 8.6% and interest rates on a steep rise, investors are searching for safe havens.

Enter savings bonds. Since they carry little risk, you’d normally expect a modest return on investment. But when inflation and interest rates rise, they inch closer to average stock market returns, making them a tempting alternative in a bear market.

Don’t miss

  • Too many Americans are still missing out on cheaper car insurance

  • Millions are struggling to claw their way out of debt as interest rates rise: Know your options

  • Stocks are down, but "cash is not a safe investment,” says Ray Dalio — get creative to find strong returns

Bonds are like a loan to the government

Essentially, a U.S. savings bond is a debt security issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury — or in layman’s terms, it’s a loan to Uncle Sam. You can purchase them online through the U.S. Treasury Department's TreasuryDirect.gov website.

A savings bond earns interest until it “matures” at 30 years, and you can cash out penalty-free anytime after five.

When you redeem your savings bond, the government repays the amount you lent them, plus interest — similar to a certificate of deposit.

There are currently two types of U.S. savings bonds available for purchase — Series EE and Series I.

Series EE U.S. savings bonds are also known as "patriot bonds," and you purchase them at face value. That means if you want to buy a $50 EE savings bond, you pay $50 for it. The interest you earn on your Series EE bonds compounds semi-annually, adding to the face value of the bond. When you redeem EE savings bonds, you receive the full face value plus your interest on top.

Series EE bonds are currently offering a fixed interest rate of 0.10%. However, if you hold your EE bond for 20 years, the government will make a one-time adjustment to ensure it’s worth twice as much as you paid for it, regardless of your interest rate.

Series I U.S. savings bonds protect from inflation, which is what the "I" stands for. You purchase Series I bonds at their face value and earn semi-annually compounding interest for up to 30 years plus additional earnings based on the inflation rate. In a deflationary economy — like during the Great Recession — your earnings rate could potentially be lower than the fixed rate, but it will never dip below zero, so your initial investment is safe.

The interest rate on Series I bonds is made up of two components: one for the fixed rate that applies for the life of the bond and one for inflation, which is adjusted every six months. The current rate as of July 1 is 9.62% — that’s entirely based on the inflation component, as the fixed rate right now is 0%.

What makes them such a safe investment

Bonds in general serve as an effective portfolio diversification tool. Because they have a low correlation with other investment asset classes, when you add them to your portfolio, they can help buffer the shock of market crashes.

To help spread out your risk, financial advisers have traditionally recommended the 60/40 investing rule — 60% stocks and 40% bonds. While the 60/40 rule has lost traction in recent years of rock-bottom bond yields, with inflation on the rise, those low bond yields are making a turnaround.

Savings bonds are among the safest types of investments. To lose your money, the government itself would need to collapse. Since that’s unlikely to happen, your biggest risk would be earning zero interest on a Series I savings bond if inflation went negative.

In addition to diversifying your portfolio, savings bonds can also supplement your retirement savings. With Series EE bonds and I bonds, you can invest up to $10,000 in each type per year, which means heaps more tax-deferred savings beyond the contribution limits of your IRA or 401(k).

It's not all upside, though

That said, there is one big thing to consider with savings bonds — they are temporarily illiquid, meaning the money you invest isn’t immediately available if you need it.

You can’t touch your savings bond money for the first year. And if you redeem it before five years, you’ll sacrifice three months of earned interest. That means if you redeem a bond after 18 months, you’ll only earn 15 months’ worth of interest.

Savings bonds are more for stable, long-term savings than for unexpected emergencies. You should already have an emergency savings fund built up, ideally in a high-yield savings account.

When you have a lump sum of money that you’d like to invest for a longer period, savings bonds can help balance out the risks associated with the stock market. But due to the lower returns, it’s generally not a good idea to put all your eggs in the savings bond basket.

When it's time to cash in

To get the most from your savings bonds, hold them until they mature to benefit from compounding interest.

As of February 2022, the government reported that more than $26 billion is sitting dormant in unredeemed, matured savings bonds. If you might have money tied up in old savings bonds, you can search for it on TreasuryHunt.gov.

Don’t forget you’ll have to pay federal taxes on the interest you earn. You can choose to pay taxes on the interest you earn each year, or you can pay it all at once when you cash out, give up ownership or when the bond matures.

A loophole to avoid federal taxes on your interest income is to use it for higher education expenses for you, your spouse or your dependents. There are a few eligibility requirements, but if you qualify, it’s an easy way to boost your return on investment.

Hopefully that helps settle your stomach when you think about your portfolio these days. And if not, maybe it is time to see what WebMD says.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The stock market decline is undercutting retirement saving

    With the S&P 500 (SPX) down about 20% since the beginning of 2022, it’s useful to consider how it affects the retirement savings of today’s workers. The shift from defined-benefit (DB) plans to defined-contribution (DC) plans in the private sector means that nongovernment workers have the bulk of their retirement saving in 401(k)-type plans or individual retirement accounts (IRAs) (see Figure 1). It’s important to include IRAs in the calculus because they are largely rollovers from 401(k)s. (Most state and local workers continue to be covered mainly by defined-benefit plans.) To the extent that the money in these private sector accounts is invested in equities, workers bear the full risk of stock market fluctuations.

  • How Income-Hungry Retirees Can Score Safe Yield for First Time in Years

    Treasuries and the low end of investment-grade corporate bonds offer investors solid and safe yields, financial pros say. But beware of junk bonds as recession looms and TIPS as inflation expectations moderate.

  • Retail Traders Bet Against Stocks, Signaling Deeper Downturn

    (Bloomberg) -- As the first half of 2022 shapes up to be one of the worst on record for financial markets, retail investors have been boosting their bets on a further downturn in US equities.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession

  • Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race

    Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks has run his race for Senate on former President Donald Trump's election lies, refusing to accept the outcome of the 2020 contest. “I was proud to stand with Mo Brooks on that stage that day,” said Amy Kremer, chair of Women for America First. "Mo has the truth on his side.”

  • Germany Plans Coal U-Turn, Gas Funding to Offset Russian Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGermany is stepping up efforts to respond to a cut in Russian gas supplies by reviving coal plants and providing financing to secure gas for the winter, an e

  • U.S. Home Sales Slide As Industry Crosses This Milestone; Lennar Beats, But Notes Slowdown

    U.S. existing-home sales fell 3.4% in May, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. Homebuilder Lennar's quarterly results beat expectations. The median price for an existing home rose past $400,000 for the first time in May, hitting $407,600, the NAR said.

  • The stock market’s big Tuesday bounce is likely to fizzle out: Capital Economics

    It was Turnaround Tuesday for the stock market as U.S. investors returned from a 3-day weekend. Here's why one market economist says the bounce is likely to fizzle.

  • Gamestop Corp Stock Earns Another Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    Gamestop Corp shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating.

  • 4 Things To Do To Achieve a Comfortable Retirement

    When it comes to retirement, many Americans aren't financially prepared. In fact, 52% of American workers say their retirement savings aren't on track and an additional 16% aren't sure if they are,...

  • Crypto industry fears contagion as bitcoin slips under $20,000

    The cryptocurrency industry was on edge on Monday as bitcoin struggled to stay above a key level, with investors fearing that problems at major crypto players could unleash a wider market shakeout. Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, was trading just under the symbolic level of $20,000 in early London trading hours - roughly the peak of its charge to its previous record in 2017. Bitcoin had dropped on Saturday to as low as $17,592.78, falling below $20,000 for the first time since December 2020.

  • Mike Trout hits fifth home run in series as Angels revive winning ways

    Angels star Mike Trout ties the record for most home runs in a single series, hitting his fifth home run in a 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners.

  • Key Auburn baseball hitter Cole Foster leaves College World Series game with sickness

    Auburn baseball's Cole Foster left the Tigers' College World Series game Saturday night against Ole Miss. He's out sick, according to ESPN.

  • I'm Intrigued as Kellogg Splits Into 3: Here's the Play

    The company, despite a nice looking first quarter, has not been in the greatest shape fundamentally.

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Reces

  • Luxury market seen as growing in 2022 despite inflation, war

    Neither inflation nor the war in Ukraine are threatening to take a bite out of the luxury fashion market, according to a study published Tuesday. While much of the world is fretting over higher fuel and energy prices, the study by Bain & Company consultancy indicated that the global luxury market remains set for growth, largely due to the continued resiliency of the world’s wealthiest people. The global luxury market grew by nearly one-third to 288 billion euros ($198 billion) last year, rebounding from its worst recorded dip due to the 2020 pandemic lockdowns, according to the study commissioned by Italy’s Altagamma association of high-end producers.

  • Stock Rally Follows Biggest Hedge-Fund Shorting Binge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Who knows why stocks picked Tuesday to surge. But one fact to consider is the immense bout of short selling that went on last week. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpHedge funds tra

  • Walmart Discloses It Holds a Stake in Symbotic. The AI Company’s Stock Ends Lower.

    Walmart discloses it holds a stake of 11.1% in the artificial intelligence supply chain technology company.

  • MLB standardizing ball rubbing and removal from humidors

    Major League Baseball is standardizing procedures for rubbing baseballs and their removal from humidors in an effort to establish more consistency.

  • Sri Lanka Cabinet Approves Constitutional Reform to Limit President Powers

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s cabinet has approved constitutional reforms aimed at clipping the powers of the presidency amid months of protests demanding the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for dragging the nation’s economy into an unprecedented crisis.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapMusk, Roubini and Goldman Warn of

  • Twitter asks shareholders to approve the $44 billion Elon Musk takeover

    Twitter's board wants the $44 billion Elon Musk takeover completed, which is why it's asking its shareholders to approve the deal, according to a new regulatory filing. The board states in the document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday that it "unanimously recommends that you vote (for) the adoption of the merger agreement." The company's board also unanimously recommended the shareholders to approve "the compensation that will or may become payable by Twitter to its named executive officers in connection with the merger" and "the adjournment of the special meeting, from time to time, to a later date or dates, if necessary or appropriate, to solicit additional proxies if there are insufficient votes to adopt the merger agreement at the time of the special meeting."