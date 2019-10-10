Investors Burned Just Two Weeks After Flocking to Ecuador

(Bloomberg) -- Ecuador seemed to be doing everything right, narrowing its fiscal deficit and encouraging investment. But this is Latin America, of course, and things can change in an instant.

Just two weeks after selling $2 billion of bonds, a wave of protests forced President Lenin Moreno’s government to flee the capital as it warned of a coup. The country’s bonds have tumbled 5.1% since the issuance, more than any developing nation not in default, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The political crisis served as a brutal reminder to creditors of the dangers that come with piling into high-yield emerging-market assets, particularly in a nation that went 180 years without repaying a bond and has only seen two presidents finish their full terms since 1992. Some investors saw it coming.

“We’ve consistently felt that you weren’t getting paid sufficiently for the level of the risks that you were exposed to” in Ecuador, said Ian McCall, who oversees $200 million in emerging-market assets at First Geneva Capital Partners and didn’t buy into the recent bond sale.

The sell-off subsided a bit Wednesday as Moreno said he would return to Quito, after camping out for several days in the port city of Guayaquil. Meantime, his government retook several major oilfields from protesters and suggested it had money set aside for indigenous people who were leading demonstrations against an end to four decades of fuel subsidies.

Jim Craige, the head of emerging markets at New York-based Stone Harbor Investment Partners, said the subsidy cut had surprised investors, who were expecting an increase in the value-added tax. Still, the decision may prove beneficial in the long run.

“If this reform sticks it is very significant and positive,” Craige said. “We have been talking about reforms like this for decades. If not, it will be hard for Moreno to get anything done.”

Bull Case

To some bulls, Ecuador’s turmoil created an attractive entry point. There are, after all, few sovereign bonds with double-digit yields that aren’t in default.

“It’s an opportunity,” said Jan Dehn, the London-based head of research at Ashmore Group Plc, which is among the largest reported holders of the nation’s sovereign debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. “The president is sensible, they pay a decent yield and sometimes other investors lose their heads and you can pick up precious paper at a discount.”

Edwin Gutierrez, the head of emerging-market sovereign debt at Aberdeen Asset Management in London, said the firm was maintaining its exposure. Ecuador’s bonds are worth keeping, especially if the turmoil calms as the government chooses to increase transfers to the nation’s largest indigenous organization, he said.“That’s what this is going to come down to because they’re not going to roll back the subsidy cuts,” Gutierrez said. “They have room.”

For now, Moreno appears to still have the support of the military, business community and political establishment, said Siobhan Morden, the head of Latin America Fixed Income Strategy at Amherst Pierpont Securities in New York.

“There was a knee jerk rebound as markets were reassured that President Moreno would neither resign nor reinstate the fuel subsidies,” she wrote in a note to clients. “The sell-off was clearly overdone.”

--With assistance from Stephan Kueffner and Daniel Cancel.

To contact the reporters on this story: Ben Bartenstein in New York at bbartenstei3@bloomberg.net;Sydney Maki in New York at smaki8@bloomberg.net;Aline Oyamada in Sao Paulo at aoyamada3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Carolina Wilson at cwilson166@bloomberg.net, Philip Sanders

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.