Should Investors Buy the Dip in First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock?

If you are looking for the best ideas for your portfolio you may want to consider some of Ensemble Capital's top stock picks. Ensemble Capital, an investment management firm, is bullish on First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) stock. In its Q4 2019 investor letter – you can download a copy here – the firm discussed its investment thesis on First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) stock. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is a financial services company. The stock is down 10.5% since the Ensemble Capital's pitch in January 2020, which suggests the investment firm was wrong in its decision. On a year-to-date basis, First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) stock has fallen by 10.9%.

For the quarter ended December 31st, 2019, Ensemble Fund recorded a return of 9.87%, compared to 9.07% of the S&P 500 Index. This brings its 2019 full-year return to 39.55%, compared to 31.49% of the S&P 500 Index.

Let’s take a look at comments made by Ensemble Capital about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the letter.

"On the strong side this quarter, First Republic (7.0% weight in portfolio) was up 22% as the company reported record high levels of new loan originations and the yield curve ended a period of inversion, where long-term rates are lower than short-term rates, pointing to stronger earnings power for the company in the year ahead."

In Q1 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) stock increased by about 4% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers seem to agree with FRC's growth potential. Our calculations showed that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

