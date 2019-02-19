Should Investors Buy H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (FRA:2HRA) And Lock In The 5.4% Dividend Yield?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (FRA:2HRA) is a true Dividend Rock Star. Its yield of 5.4% makes it one of the market’s top dividend payer. In the past ten years, H&R GmbH KGaA has also grown its dividend from €0.39 to €0.40. Below, I have outlined more attractive dividend aspects for H&R GmbH KGaA for income investors who may be interested in new dividend stocks for their portfolio.

What Is A Dividend Rock Star?

It is a stock that pays a stable and consistent dividend, having done so reliably for the past decade with the expectation of this continuing into the future. More specifically:

It is paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers

It has paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past

Its dividend per share amount has increased over the past

It is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings

It is able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future

High Yield And Dependable

H&R GmbH KGaA’s dividend yield stands at 5.4%, which is high for Chemicals stocks. But the real reason H&R GmbH KGaA stands out is because it has a proven track record of continuously paying out this level of dividends, from earnings, to shareholders and can be expected to continue paying in the future. This is a highly desirable trait for a stock holding if you’re investor who wants a robust cash inflow from your portfolio over a long period of time.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. 2HRA has increased its DPS from €0.39 to €0.40 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. This is an impressive feat, which makes 2HRA a true dividend rockstar.

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 80%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect 2HRA’s payout to fall to 48% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 4.0%. However, EPS should increase to €0.64, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Next Steps:

H&R GmbH KGaA’s strong dividend attributes make it, without a doubt, a stock dividend investors should be considering for their portfolios. However, given this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three essential aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for 2HRA’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for 2HRA’s outlook. Valuation: What is 2HRA worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether 2HRA is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there strong dividend payers with better fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

