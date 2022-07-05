Investors buy nearly one out of four Columbus-area homes in first quarter of 2022

Investors bought a record share of U.S. properties in the first quarter of the year, including nearly one in four of all Columbus-area homes for sale.

Investors bought nearly one out of four Columbus-area homes that sold during the first three months of the year, making the area one of the nation's 10 most-popular metro areas for investors.

According to the real-estate firm Redfin, investors bought 22.8% of all homes sold in Greater Columbus during January, February and March — well above the 15.8% they purchased a year earlier.

Investor activity has been so strong in the Columbus area the past few years, that some legislators have proposed limiting the number of properties they can buy.

Investors bought 77,829 homes in the nation's 40 largest metro areas in the first three months of the year, accounting for 20% of all homes sold across the U.S., Redfin found.

While that's a record share of purchases, the total number of homes purchased by investors actually dropped a bit during the quarter as soaring prices cause even investors to reconsider.

“The fact that investors are still able to grow their market share while buying fewer homes signals they’re not feeling the pain of higher interest rates as intensely as individual buyers, many of whom are getting priced out of the housing market altogether,” said Redfin senior economist Sheharyar Bokhari.

“It also indicates that the individuals who can still afford to buy will continue to face competition from investors.”

Among Ohio's three largest metro areas, the Columbus area had the highest share of investor purchases, followed closely by metro Cleveland at 22.4%, and the Cincinnati area at 19.3%.

Nationally, the Atlanta metro area had the nation's highest rate of investor purchases, at 33.1%, followed by Jacksonville, Florida (32.3%) and Charlotte, North Carolina (32.2%).

In a separate study, the real-estate information service Attom Data Solutions found that flipped homes accounted for one out of 10 sales during the first quarter, the highest rate since Attom started tracking the figure in 2000.

In the Columbus area, 11.8% of home sales during the quarter had been flipped (defined as homes that had been purchased and sold within a 12-month period).

Among Ohio metropolitan areas, Cincinnati had the highest share of flipped homes, accounting for 13.9% of sales, while Youngstown, at 7.7%, had the smallest share.

While Attom found that flipped homes accounted for a growing share of home sales, the study also found that flippers are making less money on the homes. Flipped homes sold for an average of 25.8% above their purchase price during the first quarter, the lowest level since 2009 and far below the 38.9% from a year ago.

Columbus-area investors tend to make far more than national investors. According to Attom, Columbus flippers sold homes in the first quarter for an average of $215,250, 46% more than they paid for them less than 12 months earlier. While that margin is much higher than the national margin, it's well below the 81% profit that Columbus flippers enjoyed a year ago.

“The good news for fix-and-flip investors is that demand remains strong from prospective homebuyers,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for Attom.

“The bad news is that rising mortgage interest rates are beginning to slow down home price appreciation rates, and buyers have become more selective – and less willing to outbid other buyers for properties they’re interested in. This is having a predictable impact on profit margins for investors.”

