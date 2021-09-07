Investors call for private firms to disclose more environmental data

FILE PHOTO: The symbolic last piece of stone coal harvested in a German mine to mark the end of coal mining in Germany is pictured after miners handed it over to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue palace in Berlin
Simon Jessop
·2 min read

By Simon Jessop

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors managing $2.3 trillion in assets on Wednesday called for more than 1,000 private companies to provide environmental data through non-profit disclosure platform CDP to address a gap in transparency with their listed peers.

CDP said the group, including Neuberger Berman and Nuveen, had helped create a questionnaire for private firms that would be used to benchmark them - a crucial step as they increasingly snap up high-carbon assets from listed companies.

Those deals, such as oil major BP's $5.6 billion sale of its Alaska Oil and Gas business to Hilcorp Energy, risked hindering investors' handling of climate change risks given private firms' reduced reporting requirements, the group said.

Other investors to back the initiative, dubbed the Private Markets Pilot, include M&G, Beach Point Capital, Coller Capital and Intermediate Capital Group.

The project comes as record amounts of capital are put to work in private equity and debt markets by investors. Private equity net asset value has grown three times as fast as public markets since the turn of the century, the group said.

"Encouraging more private companies to actively measure and disclose their carbon impacts - and also their water and possible deforestation impacts - is no longer a nice to have - it is essential to the low carbon transition," said Adam Black, Partner and Head of ESG & Sustainability at Coller Capital.

"Moreover, it will better enable investors to make much more informed investment management decisions when it comes to the private markets."

Claire Elsdon, Joint Global Director of Capital Markets at CDP, said the data from private companies was crucial to ensure investors could meet their own commitments to reach net-zero emissions across their portfolios by 2050.

"This pilot is essential to avoiding “emissions leakage” between asset classes such as public companies selling high-carbon intense assets to private companies in a bid to avoid scrutiny and transparency," she added.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Altisource Is Said to Tap Guggenheim for Lenders One Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., a tech-enabled mortgage services company, is working with Guggenheim Partners on a potential sale of its origination business amid a boom in activity among lending platforms, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The investment bank began reaching out this week to potential buyers for Lenders One, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The unit is expected to draw interest from strategi

  • Oxbotica to develop multi-purpose self-driving vehicle with AppliedEV

    Self-driving software startup Oxbotica said on Wednesday it has teamed up AppliedEV to develop a fully autonomous multi-purpose vehicle that could be suitable for a variety of commercial uses. The first deployments of the self-driving electric vehicles (EVs) will be in industrial logistics and automated goods delivery. "We have an ambitious deployment goal over the coming years, driven by an extraordinary market appetite for a world-class product," Oxbotica founder Paul Newman said in a statement.

  • Explainer-Stronger storms test aging U.S. offshore oil facilities

    Stronger hurricanes threatening the U.S. Gulf Coast energy hub are elevating the risks of oil spills from damage to area refineries, oil platforms and subsea pipelines, say experts. On Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said it was investigating nearly 350 reports of spills in and along the Gulf after Hurricane Ida hit. "Extreme weather and hurricanes do not mix with offshore drilling," said Sarah Giltz, a marine scientist with advocacy group Oceana.

  • FTX.US exchange gets naming rights to Berkeley stadium as crypto, NCAA football collide

    The University of California-Berkeley’s Golden Bears, players opened the season on a newly rebranded FTX Field.

  • Factbox-A glimpse under the hood of El Salvador's bitcoin experiment

    El Salvador on Tuesday rolled out cryptocurrency bitcoin as legal tender, an unprecedented move that faced some technical hiccups on its first day and left many wondering how it will work. President Nayib Bukele, who has championed the initiative, said the digital currency will be optional in the poor, dollarized country but that using it will eliminate commissions Salvadorans abroad pay to send home remittances. El Salvador's bitcoin law states the market will establish the exchange rate between the crytpocurrency and the U.S. dollar, the nation's other legal tender.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 5 Years

    Buying these three beaten-down growth stocks could make you a fortune over the next five years. Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) are nearly 16% below the peak from early this year. There's only one underlying business behind both renewable energy stocks, but a secondary stock offering for BEPC in February caused its share price to fall more than its limited-partnership sibling.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

    As an investor, retirement likely means you're looking for a combination of safety, income, and some growth potential in your portfolio. These stocks deliver in all three areas.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Nio shares fall after $2 billion stock offering announced

    Nio Inc. shares fell in late trading Tuesday, after the Chinese electric-car company announced plans to sell up to $2 billion in fresh U.S. shares.

  • 4 Top-Ranked Semi Stocks to Buy as Global Sales Continue to Soar

    Semiconductor stocks like Silicon Motion (SIMO), NVIDIA (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Skyworks (SWKS) are benefiting from the rapid shift to digitization and growing demand for cloud services.

  • Investor who returned 4,000% in Q1 2020 explains what people get wrong about risk mitigation

    Hedge fund manager Mark Spitznagel, the founder of $11 billion "Black Swan" hedge fund Universa Investments, says investors have been getting risk mitigation wrong from the start.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    The very best investment opportunities are often rooted in market-based evolutions in addition to savvy leadership.

  • Crypto traders blame bitcoin’s Tuesday tumble partly on glitches at exchanges and a $44 million sale order

    A wild day on crypto exchanges is being blamed on a raft of glitches and reports of a big sale that at least one analyst credits for contributing to the downward pressure on digital-asset prices.

  • Why Investors Should Focus on These 4 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks

    Sound cost control and stronger operating efficiencies should enable the Zacks Oil and Gas - Drilling industry operators like Helmerich & Payne (HP), Transocean (RIG), Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) and Nabors Industries (NBR) navigate the challenging times with relative ease.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • This Top Oils and Energy Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • Boeing Now Has an Airbus Problem to Add to the List

    Millions of Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid, China trade soars, Deutsche Telekom ups stake in T-Mobile in share swap with SoftBank, and other news to start your day.

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Could Double (or More)

    Detroit is seeing some stiff competition these days – and not just from Japan and Korea. The economy is shifting toward green tech, and new automotive companies are popping up to take advantage of the newly opened electric vehicle (EV) playing field. Just as a century and more ago there were scores of auto makers competing to build the best combustion engine cars, and scores of designs in the game, ranging from external combustion steam cars to rotary engine motorcycles, so today the EV field pr