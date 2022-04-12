Investors in Cannara Biotech (CVE:LOVE) have unfortunately lost 37% over the last three years

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term Cannara Biotech Inc. (CVE:LOVE) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 37% in three years, versus a market return of about 45%. And over the last year the share price fell 25%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 14% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Cannara Biotech moved from a loss to profitability. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

The company has kept revenue pretty healthy over the last three years, so we doubt that explains the falling share price. There doesn't seem to be any clear correlation between the fundamental business metrics and the share price. That could mean that the stock was previously overrated, or it could spell opportunity now.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Cannara Biotech's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Cannara Biotech shareholders are down 25% for the year, but the broader market is up 17%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 11% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cannara Biotech better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cannara Biotech (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

