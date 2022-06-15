Investors in Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM) have made a fantastic return of 719% over the past three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX:CMM) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 12% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 719% in that period. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

View our latest analysis for Capricorn Metals

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Capricorn Metals became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Capricorn Metals has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Capricorn Metals stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Capricorn Metals has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 75% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 53%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Capricorn Metals (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.