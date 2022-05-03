Investors in Cardno (ASX:CDD) have made a stellar return of 212% over the past five years

Ideally, your overall portfolio should beat the market average. A talented investor can beat the market with a diversified portfolio, but even then, some stocks will under-perform. The Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) stock price is down 89% over five years, but the total shareholder return is 212% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which returned 59% over the same time. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Cardno has made a profit in the past. However, it made a loss in the last twelve months, suggesting profit may be an unreliable metric at this stage. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

It could be that the revenue decline of 8.0% per year is viewed as evidence that Cardno is shrinking. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Cardno's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Cardno's TSR of 212% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Cardno shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 143% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 26% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cardno better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Cardno that you should be aware of.

