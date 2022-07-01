Investors in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) have made a strong return of 172% over the past five years

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It hasn't been the best quarter for CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 11% in that time. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. We think most investors would be happy with the 157% return, over that period. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

See our latest analysis for CDW

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, CDW achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 24% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 21% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free interactive report on CDW's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, CDW's TSR for the last 5 years was 172%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, CDW shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 9.4% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 21%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 22% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CDW better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for CDW you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Die-hard' Nintendo fan spent over $40,000 buying stock and then asked top executives why the company won't make more of a fan-favorite series

    The person told Insider he'd "been playing Nintendo games since I was a child" and called himself a "die-hard fan."

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    Last late-week rally in the markets quickly faded and this week is ending with declines in the major stock indexes. It’s the classic patter on the dead cat bounce, a brief recovery that is followed by more losses, and it has investors worried that there is no bottom in sight. Writing from the global markets strategy team, where he takes a broader look at the worldwide market situation, JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic lays out the headwinds running against US investors: “First and foremost, an unprece

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • 10 Stocks In Trouble as Americans Cut Back on Spending

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks in trouble as Americans cut back on spending. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Stocks In Trouble as Americans Cut Back on Spending. The New York Times reported on June 29 that consumer spending in Q1 2022 grew only 0.5%, compared […]

  • Stock Prices May Be Declining, But Resist These Temptations at All Costs

    Across the board, some of the best companies and most-followed indexes have seen their stock prices drop well into the 20% to 60% range, wiping away many of the gains they saw during the mid-2020/2021 bull market. It's easy to see your investments dropping and want to sell them before they continue to drop, but that's usually not the best approach. Volatility and bear markets in the stock market are inevitable; they've always happened, and you can bet they will continue to happen in the future.

  • Bitcoin dips below $19,000 in broad crypto sell-off as Three Arrows liquidation sends ripples through the market

    The risk asset sell-off and the liquidation of troubled hedge fund Three Arrows Capital helped drive bitcoin briefly below $19,000 as crypto losses deepened.

  • S&P 500 Bear Market: Warren Buffett's 2008 Advice Still Holds True

    It's not an easy time to be an investor right now. Stock prices have plummeted over the last six months, and many Americans are worried that a recession could be looming. Nobody knows when the market will bottom out or how long it might take to recover, which only adds to many investors' concerns.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Had a Record Year and Are Just Getting Started

    In periods of rising inflation and slowing economic growth, investors have historically turned to dividend stocks to see them through. The asset managers at Hartford Funds looked at the performance of the benchmark S&P 500 going all the way back to 1930 and found that dividends contributed 40% to the total return of the index over that 91-year period. Through wars and recessions, terrorist attacks and pandemics, dividend stocks as a category have always generated positive returns, even during the so-called "lost decade" of the 2000s when the dot-com bubble burst, 9/11 happened, and the financial markets brought down the housing market.

  • Bitcoin Drops to End Worst Quarter Since 2011, When It Was $1. What Comes Next.

    Bitcoin, the largest and oldest cryptocurrency, is headed for its biggest quarterly decline in more than a decade.

  • $1 Billion Black-owned firm in Philadelphia is Closing Its Doors

    Philadelphia stock-and-bond firm Swarthmore Group started by lawyer James Nevels in 1991 is scheduled to close on Thursday, according to staffers and sources.

  • 5 Dow Stocks Billionaire Money Managers Can't Stop Buying

    For more than a century, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most widely followed stock index. When market volatility picks up -- as it has since the year began -- it's not uncommon for successful money managers to seek the safety of the mature stocks that comprise the Dow Jones. Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by billionaire money managers show this to be true.

  • Is Bitcoin a Ponzi Scheme?

    Ever since people first began to invest in Bitcoin (BTC), skeptics have lined up to label it a Ponzi scheme. The thinking is that Bitcoin doesn't actually do anything, so the only way its value can go up is if people buy more of it and push the price up. What is a Ponzi scheme?

  • BofA Says Brace for Recession Shock After Worst Rout in 52 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- A “recession shock” begins for markets following the worst first-half for the S&P 500 in more than 50 years, Bank of America Corp.’s Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett says.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Ma

  • Crypto Crash: A First Big Domino Falls...Who's Next?

    Hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which bet big on failing crypto Luna and UST, falls into liquidation.

  • BAE Systems (BAESY) Wins $299M Deal to Build Combat Vehicles

    BAE Systems (BAESY) clinches a modification contract to build and deliver the M109A7 and M992A3 vehicles.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) closed the most recent trading day at $55.11, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bernard Horn’s Polaris Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Bernard Horn’s Polaris Capital Management. You can skip our analysis of Horn’s hedge fund and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Bernard Horn’s Polaris Capital Management. Polaris Capital Management is a Boston-based global and […]