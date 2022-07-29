Investors in Celtic (LON:CCP) have unfortunately lost 33% over the last three years

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. We regret to report that long term Celtic plc (LON:CCP) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 33% in three years, versus a market decline of about 6.0%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 20% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Celtic became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

We think that the revenue decline over three years, at a rate of 11% per year, probably had some shareholders looking to sell. After all, if revenue keeps shrinking, it may be difficult to find earnings growth in the future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Celtic shareholders can take comfort that their trailing twelve month loss of 0.9% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 2.9%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 2%, each year, over five years. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Celtic (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

