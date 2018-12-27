Investors In Cementir Holding S.p.A. (BIT:CEM) Should Consider This Data

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Cementir Holding S.p.A. (BIT:CEM) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 2.0%. Does Cementir Holding tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How well does Cementir Holding fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 10%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a higher payout ratio of 22% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 2.6%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to €0.73 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Not only have dividend payouts from Cementir Holding fallen over the past 10 years, it has also been highly volatile during this time, with drops of over 25% in some years. This means that dividend hunters should probably steer clear of the stock, at least for now until the track record improves.

Relative to peers, Cementir Holding has a yield of 2.0%, which is on the low-side for Basic Materials stocks.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Cementir Holding’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. There are three key aspects you should look at:

