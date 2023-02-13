Investors in Cerillion (LON:CER) have made a enviable return of 665% over the past five years

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 600% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Cerillion achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 36% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 48% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It is of course excellent to see how Cerillion has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Cerillion's TSR for the last 5 years was 665%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Cerillion has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 41% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, that falls short of the 50% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cerillion better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Cerillion that you should be aware of before investing here.

