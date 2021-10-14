Investors in Character Group (LON:CCT) have made a decent return of 56% over the past year

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 27% in the last month. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 54%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Character Group was able to grow EPS by 35% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 54% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Character Group has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Character Group, it has a TSR of 56% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Character Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 56% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Character Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Character Group (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

